Doctor rape-murder case updates: Relief to patients as major doctors' associations call off strike after SC appeal

The protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country ended on Thursday as major doctors' associations called off their 11-day strike over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata after the Supreme Court made an appeal to them to resume work.
However, in West Bengal, the epicentre of the protests, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals as agitating junior doctors said they would continue their ceasework.
Resident doctors in Maharashtra withdrew their agitation on Thursday following the state government's assurances to take measures for their security, 10 days after they struck work demanding better workplace conditions in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee medico in Kolkata. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured resident doctors that measures would be taken with utmost sensitivity about their security at workplace.
Junior doctors at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Thursday evening decided to withdraw their ongoing 'pen down' agitation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic in Kolkata.
"We are resuming duties and calling off our ‘pen down agitation’ following an appeal by the Supreme Court and a meeting with the state health minister," Ankit Kumar, president of the Junior Doctor's Association (JDA), RIMS, told PTI.
Earlier in the day, making an impassioned appeal to the agitating doctors across the country, the apex court urged them to get back to work, saying "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped. It also directed no coercive action against them.
After the Supreme Court made an appeal, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) "temporarily suspended" its strike over the rape-murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata but said it will review their position in two weeks.
