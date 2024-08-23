Doctor rape-murder case updates: Relief to patients as major doctors' associations call off strike after SC appeal

Junior doctors at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Thursday evening decided to withdraw their ongoing 'pen down' agitation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic in Kolkata.

"We are resuming duties and calling off our ‘pen down agitation’ following an appeal by the Supreme Court and a meeting with the state health minister," Ankit Kumar, president of the Junior Doctor's Association (JDA), RIMS, told PTI.

Earlier in the day, making an impassioned appeal to the agitating doctors across the country, the apex court urged them to get back to work, saying "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped. It also directed no coercive action against them.