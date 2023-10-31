Mahua Moitra drops media houses as parties in plea against defamatory content in Delhi HC

Counsel for Moitra, while stating that he was not pressing any interim relief in the matter at this stage, told Justice Sachin Datta that the lawsuit would only continue against two defendants -- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribe from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her. Citing a letter he received from advocate Dehadrai, Dubey has said the lawyer shared 'irrefutable' evidence of bribes allegedly being given to the TMC leader by a businessman.