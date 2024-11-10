Man arrested in West Bengal over rape-murder accusation

<p>Baruipur, West Bengal: The police on Saturday arrested a man at Canning in South 24 Parganas district after a woman's family complained that she was raped and murdered at a lodge there, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Canning SDPO R Mondal said that the police were waiting for the post-mortem report of the body of the woman.</p>.<p>He said that the police has initiated a case of rape and murder on the complaint of the 47-year-old woman's family against a man.</p>.<p>The man, who allegedly had a relationship with the woman, was arrested, the SDPO said.</p>.3 sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor.<p>It was claimed that the two had checked into the lodge at Canning on Friday afternoon and that on the same evening, she fell seriously ill.</p>.<p>The woman, after being taken to a local medical facility, was reportedly declared dead there, police said.</p>.<p>The body was taken to the Canning sub-divisional hospital after the police was informed and was thereafter sent for post-mortem.</p>