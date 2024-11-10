Home
west bengal

Man arrested in West Bengal over rape-murder accusation

He said that the police has initiated a case of rape and murder on the complaint of the 47-year-old woman's family against a man.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:29 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 20:29 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrime

