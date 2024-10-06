Home
Mob lynches man over allegation of woman's rape and murder in Bengal village

The angry villagers, led by local women, dragged the man out of his home and beat him severely. Police rescued the critically wounded man and sent him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anirban Bhaumik
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:39 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 16:39 IST
