Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir stokes Babri row, vows mosque and December 6 blockade; party keeps distance

The TMC has repeatedly maintained that he is acting in a "personal capacity". Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh earlier said the party was "not in touch with him" and did not endorse his actions.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 16:43 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 16:43 IST
