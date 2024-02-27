JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Sandeshkhali row: Mamata Banerjee protecting Shajahan Sheikh due to appeasement politics, says BJP

Last Updated 27 February 2024, 11:42 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday fired another salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue, alleging that she has given 'protection' to TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh due to her 'appeasement politics'.

Appeasement matters more than justice for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla told reporters, demanding immediate arrest of the TMC strongman who is the key accused in the case of land grab and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali by those affiliated to the party.

Shukla cited TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's statement that Sheikh will be arrested within a week to assert that it is now clear that the TMC knows his whereabouts.

"It clearly means that Mamata Banerjee has given protection to a rapist," he said, targeting opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc for its silence on the issue.

He should be immediately arrested to ensure justice for the complainants, Shukla said.

Banerjee has accused the BJP of stoking the issue and claimed that the party is behind some of the complaints.

(Published 27 February 2024, 11:42 IST)
