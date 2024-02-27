Sandeshkhali row: Mamata Banerjee protecting Shajahan Sheikh due to appeasement politics, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday fired another salvo at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue, alleging that she has given 'protection' to TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh due to her 'appeasement politics'.

Appeasement matters more than justice for the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla told reporters, demanding immediate arrest of the TMC strongman who is the key accused in the case of land grab and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali by those affiliated to the party.

Shukla cited TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's statement that Sheikh will be arrested within a week to assert that it is now clear that the TMC knows his whereabouts.