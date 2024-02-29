Sandeshkhali: West Bengal CID takes over probe into cases against arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Thursday took over the investigation of cases lodged against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested from Minakah in North 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.

"We will probe into the cases against him (Sheikh). He has been brought to Bhavani Bhavan (Bengal Police headquarters) for questioning," the official said.

Sheikh, who was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, was brought to Bhawani Bhawan from a local court in Basirhat, which sent him to 10 days police custody.