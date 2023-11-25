Secularism is now termed as appeasement, says P Chidambaram

He said, "Appeasement word is an attempt at discrediting (the concept of secularism).”

With a wry smile, he added, “If you are a non-Hindu, you are a half-citizen. If you are a Muslim, you are not a citizen.” Asserting that religion ought not figure in an election, he said, "But today it is very much present in an election.”

Religion must be based on faith, the senior Congress leader said.