india west bengal

TMC accuses Amit Shah of violating MCC ahead of Bengal bypolls, urges EC to issue show-cause notice

Shah chose to make politically coloured remarks at the official event in Bnegal's Petrapole, the state government said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:27 IST


Published 29 October 2024, 14:27 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalTMCElection Commissionmodel code of conductshow cause

