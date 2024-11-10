Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal: Newborn rescued from outside railway station, suspected traffickers arrested

Members of the Child Welfare Committee and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan assisted the CID during the operation.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeHuman trafficking

Follow us on :

Follow Us