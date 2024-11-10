West Bengal: Newborn rescued from outside railway station, suspected traffickers arrested

<p>Kolkata: A newborn was rescued and two persons were arrested from outside a railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, an officer said.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the CID nabbed the duo along with the two-day-old baby girl from outside the Shalimar railway station in the B Garden police station area, he said.</p>.3 Indian women settle human traffic charges with Kuwaiti govt.<p>Those arrested were suspected to be members of an inter-state trafficking racket, he added.</p>.<p>The baby was admitted to the Howrah State General Hospital, the officer said.</p>.<p>Members of the Child Welfare Committee and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan assisted the CID during the operation, he said. </p>