Whither Parliament? Whither Democracy?

It is interesting to recall an expulsion case in 1974. Haryana MLA Hardwari Lal faced expulsion from the State Assembly for criticising the then chief minister, Bansi Lal. He challenged this in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which ruled in April 1977 that neither the Assembly nor Parliament can expel members, as it would amount to reconstitution of the House. The court emphasised that conduct issues be addressed through IPC provisions.This out-of-the-box judgment has not been questioned or upturned. But the issue continues to be alive.