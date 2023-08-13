Work starts on Ladakh fighter base 50 km away from the LAC, MiG-29 & Su-30 to fly in two years from Nyoma

Sources said New Delhi was looking at a time frame of about two years to finish the project, undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation.

For operations in eastern Ladakh, the IAF is also modifying the engines of MiG-29 and Su-30MKI so that they can take off with their full complement of weapons despite the rarefied atmosphere. Nyoma is around 1.2 km higher than Leh where IAF has an active base.

New Delhi focussed on improving its air bases near the disputed Sino-Indian boundary after it was found that the communist country upgraded all its airfields with longer runways and hardened shelters all along the 3,488 km long LAC.

Once ready, IAF can operate its fighters from Nyoma, Thoise, Leh and Srinagar while DBO and Kargil can function as advanced landing grounds. In case of a battle scenario, the fighter bases in Punjab will also be used for offensive operations.

As a precursor, India has deployed a squadron of MiG-29 combat jets with better weapons and night vision capabilities at Srinagar air force base that has traditionally played a key role in guarding the northern skies from Pakistan.