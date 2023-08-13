Work starts on Ladakh fighter base 50 km away from the LAC, MiG-29 & Su-30 to fly in two years from Nyoma

Three years after the Sino-India flare up in at eastern Ladakh, India has begun preparing a 10,000 ft runway at Nyoma so that the Indian Air Force can launch its MiG-29 or Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft from an Air Force station less than 50 km away from the Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between the two neighbours.
Earlier this week, the IAF began the construction work after securing necessary approvals including environmental clearance through a long process spanning over a couple of years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Nyoma shortly.
Turning Nyoma into a fighter-base is a proposal mooted by the IAF way back in 2010 after the successful landing of an AN-32, but the idea gained traction in the wake of the ongoing border tension at eastern Ladakh.
Being an advanced landing ground, the existing runway strip at Nyoma is of hardened mud allowing specialised aircraft like C-130J Super Hercules and choppers to touch-down.
The new runway, on the other hand, will be a concrete one that can be used to land heavier transport aircraft at Nyoma to bring troops and equipment close to the LAC.
Sources said New Delhi was looking at a time frame of about two years to finish the project, undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation.
For operations in eastern Ladakh, the IAF is also modifying the engines of MiG-29 and Su-30MKI so that they can take off with their full complement of weapons despite the rarefied atmosphere. Nyoma is around 1.2 km higher than Leh where IAF has an active base.
New Delhi focussed on improving its air bases near the disputed Sino-Indian boundary after it was found that the communist country upgraded all its airfields with longer runways and hardened shelters all along the 3,488 km long LAC.
Once ready, IAF can operate its fighters from Nyoma, Thoise, Leh and Srinagar while DBO and Kargil can function as advanced landing grounds. In case of a battle scenario, the fighter bases in Punjab will also be used for offensive operations.
As a precursor, India has deployed a squadron of MiG-29 combat jets with better weapons and night vision capabilities at Srinagar air force base that has traditionally played a key role in guarding the northern skies from Pakistan.
The Trident Squadron, also known as Defender of the North, has replaced the old MiG-21s, which are being phased out.
“Srinagar lies in the centre of Kashmir valley and its elevation is higher than plains. It is strategically better to place an aircraft with a higher weight-to-thrust ratio and less response time due to proximity to the border and is equipped with better avionics and long-range missiles. The MiG-29 fulfils all these criteria due to which we are capable of taking on the enemies on both fronts,” IAF pilot Squadron Leader Vipul Sharma said in an interview.
Another pilot Squadron Leader Shivam Rana said the upgraded aircraft could operate at night with night vision goggles and has a longer range due to air-to-air refuelling capability.
MiG-29s were the first aircraft deployed at eastern Ladakh after the 2020 Galwan clash