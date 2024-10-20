Youtuber 'Flying Beast' puts an end to 'divorce rumours', posts picture with wife Ritu Rathee

<p>Youtuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as 'Flying Beast', was in the news last month with speculation surrounding his married life doing the rounds onlinr.</p><p>There were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/youtuber-flying-beast-and-wife-ritu-rathee-divorcing-what-we-know-3212532">rumours about his divorce</a> with wife Ritu Rathee, who is a pilot and is often seen in his videos. Her alleged absence from the videos had made fans furious. </p><p>However, recently Taneja posted a photo on his official Instagram account with his wife Ritu, and his fans can't keep calm. </p><p>While some were relieved to know that the two were not seprarating, others, who did not see it coming, received somewhat of a shock.</p>.Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha booked under POCSO Act for 'obscene' scenes involving minors on ALTBalaji.<p>In the caption, Taneja mentioned how many people's parents go through tough times but do not disclose it to kids; similarly, he said he wanted people to not dig deep into his personal life. </p><p>"To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). Message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye. (The message is clear, when your parents didn't include you in their relationship, how can we include you?)," the caption read.</p><p>"Every sensible person would understand this," he further wrote. </p><p>The post has garnered over 480,000 likes and has seen a flurry of comments. Many fans were disappointed and called the post a "publicity stunt".</p><p>"My family members then also don't post themselves on social media," a user commented. </p><p>"Then what was the use of posting things initially?? Hadn't you guys posted the matter people wouldn't have known what's going on between you two. It's you who gave people a topic to talk about," commented another user. </p><p>"Publicity stunt backfired now labelling it as 'personal issues'", commented a third. </p><p>"It's always better to keep it private!!!! cuz people talk either way," commented a fourth.</p>.<p>Gaurav Taneja is a well-known personality with over 9 million subscribers on YouTube. He posts videos on fitness, gaming, and daily life vlogs. Taneja married Ritu in 2016 and the two have two daughters together—Rashi and Pihu.</p><p>Taneja, in 2022, made headlines, while celebrating his birthday onboard the Noida Metro. He was arrested by the police after people in large numbers turned up at the party causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>