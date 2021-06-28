1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

AP
AP, Chicago,
  • Jun 28 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 13:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two separate shootings left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago, police said.

A woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 pm, news outlets reported.

The group of six was standing outside when the gunfire erupted.

The woman was shot six times and taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The four men and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospitals where their conditions were said to be stable.

About two hours later, a separate shooting in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people, Chicago fire officials said. A vehicle collision was also reported nearby in which two people were injured.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related. Authorities also did not immediately say what may have led up to the shooting.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting. 

Chicago
United States
Mass shooting

