13 charred to death as bus collides with van in Pak

13 charred to death as bus collides with van in Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Nov 30 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 17:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

At least 13 people were burnt alive and 17 others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday.

The accident took place on Kalakhatai Road Narang Mandi, some 75 km from here.

According to rescue officials, the van collided with the bus head-on, apparently due to poor visibility owing to fog.

“The van completely burnt after the collision. Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals,” a rescue spokesperson said, adding that 13 passengers died of burns while the condition of some of the 17 injured is stated to be critical

The gas cylinder of the van exploded when hit collided with the bus and caught fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Accident

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 