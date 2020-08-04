15-foot-long unidentified 'creature' washes up on British beach

The body of a large, unidentified, 15-foot-creature washed up on a British beach, much to the horror and fascination of locals.

It had been christened as the “Ainsdale Anomaly” by locals. It was discovered on Ainsdale beach, Merseyside, England.

The creature appeared to be an anomaly that locals found hard to pinpoint. While some suspected it was the carcass of a dead whale, others were of the belief that it could be an extra-terrestrial creature.

“Some people think it's a cow or a horse. I honestly have no idea. My favourite theory is that it was a woolly mammoth or a crash-landed alien,” one person told Mirror.

The carcass had a powerful stench and managed to attract flies. The smell of the body was so overbearing, it almost made a few locals throw up.

The mystery of the creatures’ roots was somewhat solved when officials from Natural England, who manage the Ainsdale Sand Dunes National Nature Reserve, looked into the matter.

"We can confirm that an animal in a poorly decomposed state has washed up on Ainsdale beach and whilst the identification of the animal is unconfirmed it appears to be a species of whale,” Stephen Ayliffe, Senior Advisor at Natural England told the ECHO.