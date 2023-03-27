2 shot at in Gurudwara in US; hate crime ruled out

2 shot at in Gurudwara in California; hate crime ruled out

Both victims are critical

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2023, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 08:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California, United States on Monday in a crime seemingly related to personal rivalry. Both victims are critical.

The police ruled out hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who knew each other.

More details awaited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

California
United States
US news
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

 