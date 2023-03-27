2 shot at in Gurudwara in California; hate crime ruled out

Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California, United States on Monday in a crime seemingly related to personal rivalry. Both victims are critical.

The police ruled out hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who knew each other.

The US | Two people shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. Both of the victims are in critical condition. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

More details awaited.