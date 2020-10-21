3 dead, 1 critically injured in Houston club shooting

3 dead, 1 critically injured in Houston club shooting

AP
AP,
  • Oct 21 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 17:48 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night and authorities were searching early Wednesday for suspects, police said.

Police had been called to the DD Sky Club at about 9:45 pm on Tuesday on reports of multiple people dead inside, Houston Police Commander Caroleta Johnson told the Houston Chronicle.

Once there, officers found three people dead at the scene and a fourth person in critical condition, Johnson said.

Investigators believe two men opened fire after a fight broke out, but officers don't yet have a clear description of the shooters.

Johnson said the police department also is investigating whether the nightclub was allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed bars to open at 50% capacity if county officials agree, but Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declined to do so for the county that includes Houston. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Houston
Texas

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

'Lost' Thar Desert river found after 172,000 years

 