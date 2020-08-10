5 killed, 10 hurt in blast in Pakistan town

5 killed, 10 inujred in blast in Pakistan town bordering on Afghanistan

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 10 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 14:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A powerful bomb blast at a market in a Pakistani town bordering Afghanistan on Monday killed at least five people and injured 10 others, police said.

The blast occurred at the Haji Nida market of Chaman town in Balochistan province, according to police.

“Five people were killed and 10 others injured,” police said.

Nobody claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Militants and separatists belonging to the banned outfits have stepped up terror attacks in Balochistan in recent weeks.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Afghanistan
Explosion

What's Brewing

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

 