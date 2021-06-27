Abdel Fattah al-Sisi becomes first Egyptian leader to visit Iraq in decades

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday, becoming the first Egyptian head of state to travel to Iraq since former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, rupturing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Relations between the two countries have been steadily improving in recent years, with many senior officials from both countries exchanging visits.

Sisi's visit to Iraq is part of a summit between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq meant to strengthen security, economic, trade and investment cooperation between the three Arab countries.