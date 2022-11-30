Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka as they looked to clinch the series in the third one-day international on Thursday.
The tourists lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener and after the second match was washed out in Pallekele.
They have made one change from the rained-off match, with debutant Noor Ahmad coming in for Yamin Ahmadzai.
The Afghans earned a direct qualification for next year's ODI World Cup after they and the hosts took five Super League points each on Sunday.
Sri Lanka's chances of automatic qualification for the tournament took a serious hit as they lie 10th in the Super League points table.
World Cup hosts India and seven other top teams will gain direct entry to the tournament.
Sri Lanka made two changes, with Dunith Wellalage and Asitha Fernando replacing Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Kumara.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV Umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks
Cannabis no better than placebo to relieve pain: Study
My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant
No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row
As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards
DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI
Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century
JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben
Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano
Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’