Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Al Jazeera says reporter dies in gunfire in West Bank

Reuters
  • May 11 2022, 10:43 ist
Israeli security forces keep watch during scuffles with Palestinians in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan as Israeli machinery demolish a Palestinian house at the site on May 10, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Al Jazeera said Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while reporting on an army raid in the city of Jenin.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Al Jazeera
World news
West Bank
Israel

