Al Jazeera says reporter dies from Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based satellite news channel and the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Al Jazeera said Shireen Abu Akleh was shot while reporting on an army raid in the city of Jenin.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report
FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health
F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success