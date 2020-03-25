Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda freed on humanitarian grounds

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda freed on humanitarian grounds, says party

Reuters
Reuters, Dhaka,
  • Mar 25 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 17:33 ist
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bangladesh’s ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia was released from prison on Wednesday on humanitarian grounds, her party said.

Khaleda, 74, was jailed in 2018 following her conviction for graft. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had suspended her prison term for six months, her party general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

Her health has been deteriorating for months and she was moved to a hospital in April last year.

