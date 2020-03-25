Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda freed on humanitarian grounds, says party

Bangladesh’s ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia was released from prison on Wednesday on humanitarian grounds, her party said.
Khaleda, 74, was jailed in 2018 following her conviction for graft. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had suspended her prison term for six months, her party general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
Her health has been deteriorating for months and she was moved to a hospital in April last year.
Quarantine dodgers in Russia could face 7 years in jail
COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day
Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot
COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed
Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits
Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life
India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1