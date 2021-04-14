US proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE

Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapon sales to UAE

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2021, 05:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 05:14 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP file photo

US President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it is proceeding with $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration intended to move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE, "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" related to the use of the weapons.

The Democratic president's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump in order to review them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
UAE
weapons

What's Brewing

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 