Biden says US 'stands with' S Korea following stampede

US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to Seoul Saturday, saying the United States "stands with" South Korea following a deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that has killed nearly 150 people.
Also read | Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, adding that the United States "stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers
To live like how a river flows...
Some of the world's worst stampedes
DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains
Now, ‘No-bag Day’ once a month in state board schools
A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts
Helmet-less riders victims in most accidents: study