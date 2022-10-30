Biden says US 'stands with' S Korea following stampede

Biden says US 'stands with' S Korea following stampede

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 30 2022, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 07:25 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to Seoul Saturday, saying the United States "stands with" South Korea following a deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that has killed nearly 150 people.

Also read | Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, adding that the United States "stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
Seoul
Halloween
US news
South Korea
World news

What's Brewing

A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers

A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers

To live like how a river flows...

To live like how a river flows...

Some of the world's worst stampedes

Some of the world's worst stampedes

DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains

DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains

Now, ‘No-bag Day’ once a month in state board schools

Now, ‘No-bag Day’ once a month in state board schools

A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts

A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts

Helmet-less riders victims in most accidents: study

Helmet-less riders victims in most accidents: study

 