Biden says US 'stands with' S Korea following stampede

US President Joe Biden sent his condolences to Seoul Saturday, saying the United States "stands with" South Korea following a deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that has killed nearly 150 people.

"We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured," Biden said in a statement, adding that the United States "stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."