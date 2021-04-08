Brazil reports 92,625 new Covid-19 cases, 3,829 deaths

Brazil recorded 92,625 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,829 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 340,776, according to ministry data.
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars this year
Worsening gender gap worrying
AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know
This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition
Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'
Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors
This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!
What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?