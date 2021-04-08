Brazil reports 92,625 new Covid-19 cases, 3,829 deaths

Brazil reports 92,625 new Covid-19 cases, 3,829 deaths

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 08 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 05:47 ist
Healthcare staff work next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil April 7, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Brazil recorded 92,625 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 3,829 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 340,776, according to ministry data.

Brazil
COVID-19
Coronavirus

