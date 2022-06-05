Britain gets in party mode with star-studded concert for queen's jubilee

Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, as it staged a spectacular "party at the palace" featuring an array of stars including Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli.

The concert, the climax of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch's record-breaking Platinum Jubilee, saw 22,000 ticket-holders pack a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen's central London residence.

Tens of thousands more thronged the city centre while millions watched on television as rockers Queen + Adam Lambert opened the star-studded show with renditions of "We Will Rock You", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We Are The Champions".

"It's wonderful to be back," guitarist Brian May told the BBC beforehand, in a nod to one of the most enduring images from the 2002 jubilee, playing "God Save the Queen" on the roof of Buckingham Palace.

As Saturday's concert started, the monarch made a surprise on-screen appearance, starring in a comedic pre-recorded scene taking tea with Britain's beloved children's book and film character Paddington Bear.

"Happy Jubilee, ma'am, and thank you. For everything," the bear told her, as they jokingly shared a love for marmalade sandwiches.

"That's very kind," the queen replied, before the pair began to tap out the drum beat to "We Will Rock You" on their tea saucers with silver spoons.

Italian opera star Bocelli dazzled in a solo performance, while Motown legend Ross was set to sing in Britain for the first time in 15 years, ahead of an appearance at Glastonbury Festival this month.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles has previously revealed the 78-year-old diva's disco hit "Upside Down" from 1980 was one of his favourite tracks.

Others to take the stage included Rod Stewart, who sang Neil Diamond hit "Sweet Caroline", George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Elton John pre-recorded a poignant performance of "Your Song" while David Beckham, James Bond actor Daniel Craig and former US First Lady Michelle Obama were among those to record heartfelt tributes.

"Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children, I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years," said Obama, thanking the queen for "your remarkable example".

The palace was majestically illuminated through the evening, including with a message from natural history broadcaster David Attenborough and accompanying video featuring the queen.

The country's longest-reigning monarch did not attend the two-and-a-half-hour event in-person but was said to be watching on television in Windsor Castle.

On the first day of celebrations Thursday, she made two public appearances to huge crowds on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.

The effort, after months battling difficulties walking and standing, left her in "some discomfort", the palace said.

She withdrew from a Friday church service of thanksgiving and missed the flat-racing showcase The Derby Saturday for only the fourth time since 1952.

Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, joined other flag-waving dignitaries in a royal viewing box at the concert and were expected to address the crowds.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who sensationally quit British royal life for California in January 2020 but are visiting for the jubilee, were notably absent.

The couple marked their second child Lilibet's first birthday Saturday, with the queen sending her namesake great-granddaughter birthday wishes on Twitter after reportedly meeting her for the first time in recent days.

Jubilee celebrations began Thursday with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour military parade to mark the sovereign's official birthday.

Friday's focus was the traditional Church of England service led by senior royals -- and including Harry and Meghan -- in the hallowed surroundings of St Paul's Cathedral.

Britain made Thursday and Friday public holidays to mark the unprecedented milestone in the queen's reign, which has focused attention on the monarchy's future without her.

Longer pub opening hours, street parties and other celebratory events have temporarily lifted the gloom of a soaring cost-of-living crisis.

"I'm proud of Britain and it's nice to be able to celebrate as well," said London bus driver June Davis, in Windsor Saturday to enjoy the atmosphere.

"The queen is a constant thread through all our lives, she binds us all together."

Sunday will see millions of people share food at "Big Jubilee Lunch" picnics and take part in a musical and creative public pageant with a cast of 10,000.

Ed Sheeran will round off the celebrations Sunday, singing his 2017 hit "Perfect".