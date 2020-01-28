China engaged in serious fight against 'demon' virus: President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday the country was waging a serious fight against the "demon" coronavirus outbreak and pledged transparency in the government's efforts to contain the disease.

"The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide," Xi said in a meeting with the head of the World Health Organization, according to state media.

"The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude to timely release of information on the epidemic to domestic and foreign countries."