'China engaged in serious fight against 'demon' virus'

China engaged in serious fight against 'demon' virus: President Xi Jinping

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jan 28 2020, 19:59pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 19:59pm ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday the country was waging a serious fight against the "demon" coronavirus outbreak and pledged transparency in the government's efforts to contain the disease.

"The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide," Xi said in a meeting with the head of the World Health Organization, according to state media.

"The Chinese government has always adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude to timely release of information on the epidemic to domestic and foreign countries."

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Wuhan Virus
Coronavirus
World Health Organization
Xi Jinping
Comments (+)
 