China shuts roads, public transport in two more cities near virus epicentre

China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll station entrances were closed on the Hubei Expressway, prohibiting vehicles from entering the roadway.

Chibi city, which has a population of about 500,000, said it would be suspending its public, rural, provincial and county passenger transport from midnight.