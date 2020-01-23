Corinavirus: China shuts roads in two more cities

China shuts roads, public transport in two more cities near virus epicentre

AFP, Bejing,
  Jan 23 2020, 21:15pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 21:15pm ist

China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll station entrances were closed on the Hubei Expressway, prohibiting vehicles from entering the roadway.

Chibi city, which has a population of about 500,000, said it would be suspending its public, rural, provincial and county passenger transport from midnight. 

