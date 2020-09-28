China to tighten supervision of online insurance biz

China to tighten supervision of country's booming online insurance business

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 28 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 16:06 ist
China's flag. Credit: iStock Photo

China's banking and insurance regulator issued draft rules on Monday to rein in risks accumulated in the country's booming online insurance sector.

The rules, on which the regulator is seeking public feedback till October 28, will ban unlicensed institutions and individuals from participating the online insurance businesses, including selling and offering consultancy services of insurance products, according to a statement released by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

"The fast development in the online insurance sector has exposed certain problems," the CBIRC said, "The rules are to effectively defuse the risks and protect the interest of consumers."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Insurance

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 