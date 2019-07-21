Cops get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arson

Cops get arrest warrant as survivor recalls Kyoto arson

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Tokyo,
  • Jul 21 2019, 14:52pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 18:57pm ist
A general view of the first floor of the Kyoto Animation studio building hit by a fire on July 18, killing dozens of people, in Kyoto on July 20, 2019. (Photo by AFP)

Japanese police have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect as soon as he regains consciousness from injuries in a deadly arson at a Kyoto anime studio.

Kyoto police said Sunday they are ready to arrest 41-year-old Shinji Aoba on arson and murder allegations. Aoba is accused of storming Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio on Thursday, setting it on fire and killing 34 people.

One of the survivors, an animator, told Japanese media he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air amid scorching heat after seeing "a black mushroom cloud" rising from downstairs.

The attack shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide.

Japan
arrest warrant
Arson
Kyoto anime studio
Comments (+)
 