Coronavirus: China to hold its annual parliament session from May 22

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2020, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 08:53 ist
This file photo shows a general view of the fifth plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 17, 2018. (AFP photo)

China will hold its annual parliament session from May 22, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The third session of the 13th National People's Congress, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will now open in Beijing on May 22, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was made at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee, it said. 

