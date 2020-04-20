COVID-19: US lets importers delay some tariff payments

Coronavirus Lockdown: With economy in crisis, US lets importers delay some tariff payments

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 08:46 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The Trump administration on Sunday said it would allow importers hit by the national health crisis to defer for three months any tariff payments they owe the government.

The measure aims to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has put millions of Americans out of work and is widely seen pushing the economy into a deep recession.

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for April 20

President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing deferred payments to "protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Still, the tariff deferment policy does not extend to importers of goods caught up in several trade conflicts, the Treasury Department said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Importers of some goods the Trump administration has targeted in trade disputes - including solar panels, steel, aluminum and a range of Chinese products - will still need to pay tariffs on time, the department said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
US
Finance
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 