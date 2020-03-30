COVID-19: Nepal cops take action against 749 lockdown violators

Nepal Police on Monday took action against 740 residents of Kathmandu for roaming outside without any reason amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected five people in the country so far.

The Nepal government on Sunday extended the lockdown till April 7. The lockdown was initially enforced for a week from March 24. The government also extended the ban on international flights till April 15. Earlier the ban was into effect till March 31.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

However, many people continued to defy the lockdown order.

In the morning, police made 740 lockdown violators stand for around two hours on streets after they were found roaming outside their homes without any reason.

The law enforcement personnel also lectured them about the importance of staying indoors in this time of crisis.

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here

Police also seized 79 two-wheelers and five four-wheelers for violating the lockdown order.

According to officials, over 450 Nepalis are stranded in Dharchula town in the Indian state of Uttarakhand due to the closing of the Nepal-India border in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.