WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates'

Covid-19: WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 03 2020, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 17:34 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

 The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from Covid-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

Read | Is Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 shot the fastest produced vaccine in history?

"We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this Covid-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
Coronavirus
WHO
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 