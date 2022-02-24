Czech Republic stops issuing visas to Russians: PM

AFP
AFP, Prague,
  • Feb 24 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 22:46 ist
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday said the EU member had stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are suspending the processing of visa applications from Russian nationals at all our consular offices with the exception of humanitarian cases," Fiala told reporters.

Czech Republic
Russia
European Union
Ukraine

