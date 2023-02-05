Democrats approve 2024 presidential primary shakeup

The Democratic National Committee formally approved a shakeup to its 2024 primaries calendar Saturday that should help President Joe Biden, if he decides to run for the White House again.

At a conference in Philadelphia, the DNC voted for a proposal that will see the first Democratic primary of next year held in South Carolina.

For years, the eyes of the world have traditionally been focused every four years on rural, overwhelmingly white Iowa and tiny New Hampshire as the kickoff states for the months-long process of selecting presidential candidates.

But back in December, Biden proposed putting South Carolina -- which has a large Black population -- first.

It was approved by the DNC in a voice vote that month with only the members from Iowa and New Hampshire opposing the change before Saturday's full vote of the committee.

The move will give greater sway to African Americans in choosing the party's White House candidate.

Biden's victory in the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina in 2020 helped revive his flagging candidacy and propelled the former vice president to the nomination and eventually the presidency.

Democrats in South Carolina voted February 3, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on February 6, Georgia on February 13 and Michigan on February 27.

Biden is widely expected to run for a second term but he has yet to announce his reelection bid.

The Republican Party still plans to hold its first 2024 nominating contest in Iowa.