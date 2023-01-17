Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

The move comes as European luxury houses look to tap into the global popularity of K-pop stars, particularly with younger shoppers

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jan 17 2023
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 01:17 ist
The LVMH-owned label has also forged links with K-pop star Jisoo, of Blackpink. Credit: Reuters Photo

French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.

The move comes as European luxury houses look to tap into the global popularity of K-pop stars, particularly with younger shoppers.

The LVMH-owned label has also forged links with K-pop star Jisoo, of Blackpink, drawing crowds of screaming fans to Paris when she attends the label's runway shows.

Jimin, 27, whose full name is Park Ji-min, is one of the seven-member group BTS, which sparked a worldwide K-Pop frenzy with catchy, upbeat music and dance moves following its debut in 2013.

South Koreans have become the world's biggest spenders per capita on personal luxury goods, splashing out an average of $325 a year, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The bulk of household wealth in the country, 76%, is held in the real estate market, while housing prices increased considerably in the past couple of years, noted the analysts. 

K-pop
Business News

What's Brewing

