Donald Trump says campaign will legally challenge 'Biden claimed states'

Will legally challenge 'Biden claimed states': Trump

Reuters
  • Nov 05 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 22:55 ist
Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Donald Trump threatened more legal challenges on Thursday over results from Tuesday's presidential election in a handful of states, claiming without any evidence that voter fraud has been committed in places where Democrat Joe Biden appears to have won.

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump wrote in a tweet, without listing specific states or examples of alleged fraud. 

United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

