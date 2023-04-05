6.3 earthquake hits off Pacific coast of Panama: USGS

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama: USGS

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers (seven miles), the US agency said

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 05 2023, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 05:57 ist
The quake rattled much of Panama including the capital Panama City, alarming people in the city with dozens of skyscrapers. Credit: iStock Images

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers (seven miles), the US agency said.

Panama's civil protection agency Sinaproc said the quake had a magnitude of 6.7, hit 72 km from the coast and was felt in much of the Central American isthmus nation, although there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake rattled much of Panama including the capital Panama City, alarming people in the city with dozens of skyscrapers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Panama
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

DH Toon: India 'outsourcing' geography editing to China

Easter in Iran

Easter in Iran

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Over 800 people benefit from 'Rehab on Wheels'

Rain havoc in parts of B'luru; 14 flights diverted

Rain havoc in parts of B'luru; 14 flights diverted

Trump supporters, detractors crowd around NY courthouse

Trump supporters, detractors crowd around NY courthouse

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Infertility affects one in six people globally: WHO

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

Crypto jumps as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

 