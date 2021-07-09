Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast

  • Jul 09 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 19:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.

