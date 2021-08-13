Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 strikes South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the South Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday, adding the quake had a depth of 63 km.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
