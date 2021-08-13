7.5 magnitude earthquake in South Sandwich Islands

Earthquake of magnitude 7.5 strikes South Sandwich Islands region

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 13 2021, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the South Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday, adding the quake had a depth of 63 km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

