El Salvador president says will discuss bitcoin law with IMF

El Salvador president to discuss bitcoin law with IMF

Reuters
Reuters, San Salvador,
  • Jun 10 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 08:23 ist
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. Credit: Reuters Photo

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele will discuss the country's new bitcoin law and other issues in a meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, he said in an online forum early on Wednesday.

Bukele said that he had explained to the IMF that his country's new adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender would not change El Salvador's macroeconomics.

