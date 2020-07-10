England may need stricter face mask rules: Johnson

England may need stricter face mask rules, says Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 23:13 ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said stricter rules on wearing face coverings may be needed and that he would like to see them worn more frequently in shops in England, where - unlike in Scotland - they are optional.

"I do think we need to be stricter in insisting that people wear face coverings in confined places where they are meeting people that they don't normally meet," Johnson said in a pre-recorded question-and-answer session with the public.

"So that's why it's mandatory already on public transport, and we're looking at ways of making sure that people really do observe when you do have face coverings in shops for instance where ... there is a risk of transmission," he added. 

