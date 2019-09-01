Entire Pak united, can protect its sovereignty: Pak FM

"The entire Pakistan is united and can protect the country's stability and sovereignty," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said amidst tensions with India after it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also alleged that India tried in vain to prevent the European Union from accepting Pakistan's request for a discussion on the Kashmir issue on September 2.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Asserting that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter, India has strongly criticised Pakistan for making "irresponsible statements" and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

Qureshi said the world will watch when Prime Minister Imran Khan presents the case of Kashmir at the annual meeting of United Nations on September 27.

He also rejected the media reports that Pakistan was trying to negotiate with India.

"No not at all," he said, adding that every brick would be responded to with a stone.

"Today standing close the Indian border, I along with the Hindu community warn the Modi government that the entire nation is united and can protect the country's stability and sovereignty," the Dawn newspaper quoted Qureshi as saying.