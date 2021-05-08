EU seals new Pfizer deal for 1.8 bn Covid-19 vaccines

EU seals new Pfizer deal for 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccines

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the same on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • May 08 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 16:11 ist
Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer for 2021-2023," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twiter.

"Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow," she said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Pfizer-BioNTech
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 