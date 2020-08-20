Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon arrested in donor fraud case

Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon arrested in donor fraud case

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Aug 20 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 19:58 ist

Authorities arrested Donald Trump's former top adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, as federal prosecutors accused him and three others of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors fundraising for a wall on the US border with Mexico.

The online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall" raised more than $25 million, prosecutors said, which the defendants said would be used on construction but was instead used for their own profit.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
Mexico
US Border

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 