Former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon arrested in donor fraud case

Authorities arrested Donald Trump's former top adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, as federal prosecutors accused him and three others of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors fundraising for a wall on the US border with Mexico.
The online crowdfunding campaign known as "We Build the Wall" raised more than $25 million, prosecutors said, which the defendants said would be used on construction but was instead used for their own profit.
