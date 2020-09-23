Four killed, nine injured in bus crash in China

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Sep 23 2020, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 19:22 ist

Three children and a teacher were killed and nine others injured when their school bus collided with a truck in central China's Henan Province on Wednesday, local officials said.

The accident happened at 7:56 a.m. on a road near the Bailong village when the minibus carrying 13 people, including 11 kindergarten kids and one teacher, collided with a truck, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials as saying.

The dead included three children and the teacher.

The injured bus driver and eight children are under treatment and in a stable condition, they said. 

China
Road accident

