Four lions maul Pakistani teenager to death at Lahore safari

In a horrific incident, a 17-year-old Pakistani boy has been mauled to death by a pride of four lions at an animal park in Lahore.

The remains of Bilal, who had been missing for two days, were found on Wednesday in the lions' enclosure of the Lahore Safari, according to a park official.

"We recovered the remains in the park on Wednesday after Bilal's father told us that his son had been missing since Monday. He was in the Safari Park to cut grass," said Lahore Safari official Chaudhry Shafqat.

"We have sent the remains to a laboratory for a forensic examination and ordered investigation into the incident," he said.

It appears Bilal, whose uncle was an employee at the park, was mauled to death by a pride of lions, he added.

According to a local media report, the youth was killed in an attack by four lions.

Staff feeding the animals at the park stumbled across a skull and bones belonging to Bilal on Wednesday.

Shafqat said it was unclear as to how the victim crossed the protective fence which is quite high and entered the lions' enclosure.

There were no CCTV cameras installed at the safari to determine what exactly happened.

Established in 1981, the state-run Lahore Safari is one of Pakistan's largest and oldest animal parks.