France says Huawei won't barred from French 5G network

France on Thursday said Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei would not be excluded from supplying equipment for 5G networks in the country but could be subject to restrictions and Paris could prioritise European operators.

"There is no discrimination towards Huawei... No, Huawei will not be excluded from the 5G in France," Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

But he added, "the French state will take precautions to protect our sovereign interests" especially close to nuclear and military installations. And also "it is understandable that we could prioritise a European operator" such as Nokia or Ericsson, he added.